BMO Capital Markets Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.06.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.92. 527,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,238. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.27 and a 52 week high of C$42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.94.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

