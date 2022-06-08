BOOM (BOOM) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $75,295.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,515 coins and its circulating supply is 777,967,783 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

