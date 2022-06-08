Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Cap of $29.35 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00191648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009800 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00344092 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

