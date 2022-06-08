Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 30,690 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 million, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.50.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Ultralife (Get Rating)
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
