Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) CEO Robert M. Roosa Sells 6,250 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE MNRL traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 530,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.94. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
