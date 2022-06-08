Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
BHFAP opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.
