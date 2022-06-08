Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

NYSE BCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 88.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

