Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 45,283.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.21.

Broadcom stock opened at $572.99 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

