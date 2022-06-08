Brokerages Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 4,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at $63,790,399.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.