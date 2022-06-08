Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) to post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.38. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,525. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.83. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $172.69.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

