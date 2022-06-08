Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) to post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.38. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,525. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.83. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $172.69.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.