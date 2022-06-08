Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

