Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $594.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $789.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $343.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

