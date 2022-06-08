Brokerages Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $49.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $197.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.10 million, with estimates ranging from $204.20 million to $210.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THFF. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $551.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.