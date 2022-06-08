Brokerages Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $49.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $197.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.10 million, with estimates ranging from $204.20 million to $210.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THFF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $551.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.
First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
