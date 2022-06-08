Brokerages Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 452,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 10,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $69.12.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

