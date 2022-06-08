Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post $3.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.41. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $2.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $12.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. 14,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $105.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

