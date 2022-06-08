Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.33 Million

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to report $758.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $723.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE WST traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,415. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

