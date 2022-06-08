Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $29.97 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $582.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 113,915 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.