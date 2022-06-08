Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $7.00

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

FTCI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.49. 89,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,940. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 125,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,491 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 275,445 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

