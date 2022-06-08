Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target at $39.67

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.41 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

