Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $83.33

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,596. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,593,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.