Brokerages Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Target Price at $31.15

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

