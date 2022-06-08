Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$90.80

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.80.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$85.26 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

