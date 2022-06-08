Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$68.36

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Insiders have sold a total of 165,751 shares of company stock worth $9,804,911 in the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

