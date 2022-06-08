BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.27. BTCS shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 40,808 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BTCS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter worth about $242,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BTCS by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 173,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

