Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

BKE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 262,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,182. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

