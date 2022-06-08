ByteNext 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,598.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $316,119.69 and approximately $8,598.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00230311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00430309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029811 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

