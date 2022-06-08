Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,384 shares of company stock worth $1,503,570 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.