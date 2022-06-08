Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.92. Canaan shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 24,646 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of $757.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
