Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.92. Canaan shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 24,646 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $757.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canaan by 322.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 3,447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 98.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

