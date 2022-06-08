Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $78,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $5,867,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

