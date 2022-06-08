Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

