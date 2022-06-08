Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £173.94 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph Murphy acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £173.94 ($217.97).

CPI stock traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 25.48 ($0.32). 5,653,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,884. Capita plc has a one year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £429.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

