Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,908. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.68.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $333,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

