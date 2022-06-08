Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $22.00 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $22.00 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00080106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000292 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00216376 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035621 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.