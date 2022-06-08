Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,000.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,000.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.