Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 1,328,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,427,752. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

