CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CDW were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after buying an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,529,000 after buying an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,711,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

