Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centene by 30.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,954. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

