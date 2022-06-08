Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.83

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 60650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

