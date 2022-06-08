Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.83

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 60650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
CDEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
