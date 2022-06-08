CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 2,541,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

