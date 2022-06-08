Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89.
About Centuria Capital Group (Get Rating)
