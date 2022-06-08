Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.10. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $533.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,320,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 429.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

