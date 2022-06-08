Ceres (CERES) Achieves Market Cap of $278,983.46

Ceres (CERES) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.61 or 0.00166163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $278,983.46 and approximately $3,104.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00196856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

