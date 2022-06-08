Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allstate were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

