ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 6,040.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. ChemoCentryx accounts for about 1.6% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,184,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,776 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $5,891,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

