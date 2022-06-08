Chemring Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CHG opened at GBX 342.69 ($4.29) on Wednesday. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 310.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £970.40 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

Several research firms recently commented on CHG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 360 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.45) to GBX 360 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £513,243.77 ($643,162.62).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

