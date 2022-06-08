Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,100.73% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CQP stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,754. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

