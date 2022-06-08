Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 98,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $325.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.45.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

