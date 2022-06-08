Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513.

NYSE KD opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.