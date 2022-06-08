Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.