Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,643,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,063,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

